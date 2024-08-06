First Interstate Bank, GNSF, and GEP collaborate to GNCSD School Supply Drive

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation (GNSF) and Grinnell Education Partnership (GEP) have partnered with First Interstate Bank to launch a Back to School Supplies Drive for Grinnell-Newburg Schools. The drive aims to ease the financial burden on families sending children back to school this fall.

Running now through August 16, the drive is collecting essential school supplies for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Donations can be dropped off at First Interstate Bank, located at 1030 Broad Street in Grinnell.

“School supplies can be a significant expense for families,” said Jill Harris, Project Coordinator of the Grinnell Education Partnership. “This drive is our way of helping to ensure every student has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.”

Items needed include backpacks, tissues, dry erase markers, scissors, pencils, glue sticks, headphones, notebooks, and more. A full list of required supplies is available at the donation site and on the attached flier.

On Friday, August 16, the final day of the supply drive, the first 100 people who donate supplies or show proof of a monetary donation to GNSF will receive a $1.00 off coupon for Momma Moody’s Grinders Food Truck. The food truck will be stationed in the East Parking lot behind the First Interstate Bank, 1030 Main Street in Grinnell, from 11 am to 5 pm on that day. Additionally, Momma Moody’s Grinders will donate 10% of the day’s proceeds to the school supply drive.

For those preferring to make monetary donations, contributions can be made via QR code at the bank or by sending checks to GNSF, 1510 Penrose Street, Grinnell, IA 50112.

For more information, please contact: Liz Hansen

Executive Director

Grinnell Newburg School Foundation gnsfexecutivedirector@gmail.com 641-990-8166