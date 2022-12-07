Grinnell Chamber announces the return of Santa in the Park in December

GRINNELL – Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the Santa in the Park series beginning Saturday, December 3. For three Saturdays in December, families are invited to visit Santa in Grinnell’s Central Park under the shelter house.

Saturday, December 3: 10 AM – Noon, Grinnell Knights of Columbus will host Santa under the shelter. Mahaska Communications Group will join them with a craft activity for all ages and hot chocolate. Hy-Vee Grinnell will donate cookies to decorate.

Saturday, December 10: 10 AM – Noon, Grinnell American Legion will host Santa under the shelter. Hy-Vee Grinnell will donate hot drinks and cookies to decorate.

Saturday, December 17: 3 – 5 PM, Grinnell Optimist Club will host Santa under the shelter. Hy-Vee Grinnell will donate hot drinks and cookies to decorate.

Should there be inclement weather, Santa will be moved inside to 816 Commercial Street and an announcement will be made on the Grinnell Chamber’s Facebook page and website.

This year’s series is part of the Chamber’s Holidays in Grinnell and is sponsored by Mahaska Communication Group, Total Choice Shipping & Printing, Grinnell Firestone, and Windsor Manor.

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555