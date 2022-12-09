Breakfast with Santa Draws 125 to St. Francis Manor

Breakfast with Santa at St. Francis Manor was a fun event for all ages! Over 125 people including four generations of the Madolyn Braley, Gary Foster and Pat Johnson families gathered for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. From babies to 95-year-olds, most enjoyed seeing the jolly elf; however, there were a few who couldn’t be coaxed with a candy cane to sit on Santa’s lap! Some of Santa’s elves better known as Seeland Park residents assisted with serving drinks and clearing tables. The event raised $1,787 to benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Human Needs Fund.

Foster Family – Santa and Mrs. Claus pose with 4-generations of the Foster family. L-R: Dave Van Arkel; Seeland Park resident Gary Foster; Gary’s daughter, Tracee Van Arkel; Gary’s grandson, Zach Van Arkel; Grace Van Arkel; and Gary’s great-grandsons, Henry (3 years) and Finn (3 months).

Attendees – Attendees gathered for all-you-can-eat blueberry, chocolate chip or plain pancakes to benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Human Needs Fund.

Greens – Santa and Mrs. Claus with the festive Seeland Park elves, John and Lucy Green.