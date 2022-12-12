Chamber Ambassadors Visit Unity Point – GRMC

Ambassadors skipped their regular Tuesday visit to stop by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center this afternoon to see their new admitting area and OBGYN clinic. CEO Jennifer Havens gave a tour and talked through some of the updates. The new admitting area was relocated to allow for an upcoming expansion to the laboratory and now features three private rooms where patients can meet with Patient Access Associate to get checked in.
The new OBGYN Clinic is on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts building. Havens explained the new location enabled them to expand to five exam rooms, one procedure room and one consult room and allowed for the addition of two new team members, Josie Rutherford, CNM & Abby Flannagan, DO. UPH – Grinnell is one of 56 hospitals still providing maternal health services out of 199 hospitals in Iowa. They service not only Grinnell residents, but also Tama, Marshall, Iowa and the greater Poweshiek county area as well. They’re on track to deliver 215 babies this year, up from 202 in 2021.
These upgrades were funded in part by a USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program. UPH Grinnell was awarded a total of $1.4 million to go towards both the admitting relocation and the OBGYN clinic, and the upcoming remodel of the Emergency Department and Radiology waiting room and the expansion and renovation of the laboratory. Laboratory updates are also being funded in part by ARPA dollars from Poweshiek County.
If you’re interested in learning more about the critical services UnityPoint Health – Grinnell provides to the greater Poweshiek County area, visit their website at unitypoint.org/grinnell
Pictured L-R: Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Charlie Isaacs – Theisen’s Grinnell, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Fran Conn, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Trent Arment – Mahaska County 911 Communications, Donnette Ellie – Grinnell College Community Connections, Jennifer Havens – UnityPoint Grinnell, Mike Olson – Lincoln Savings Bank, Donna Fisher – UnityPoint Grinnell Foundation, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Sarah Smith – Grinnell College, Ryan Timm – Ryan Timm – Becks Hybrids & Timm Agency, LLC-American Family Insurance