The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors welcomed David-Paul Cavasos

After getting into the medical field through radiology as a surgery x-ray tech, David-Paul gained experience in a variety of clinical settings and administration roles throughout the Kansas City region. His most recent position was as CEO for Hodgeman County Health Center in Jetmore, KS. Cavasos and his family have happily settled into Grinnell and have enjoyed getting to explore and learn more about the community.

David-Paul is passionate about having a thriving hospital to ensure a thriving community and is excited to share about many of the projects that are happening and coming soon to the Grinnell campus. They’re currently working on roof renovations and the lab is getting ready to undergo an expansion and update. The ER & Radiology waiting areas will begin renovations this year and later this fall, the Obstetrics Unit will begin its expansion and renovation project. Many of the projects are funded by local donations along with state and federal grants. David-Paul pointed out that it’s unusual to have this many concurrent projects happening at one time and it speaks to the progress UnityPoint Health – Grinnell is making.