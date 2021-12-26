LOCAL BLOOD DONORS NEEDED IN 2022

DES MOINES, IOWA (December 20, 2021) – LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try in 2022!



One blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers!



Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. Appointments required.

Grinnell Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 12:30 PM – 6:00 PM at Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Ave..

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.