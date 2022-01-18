UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Welcomes New General and Bariatric Surgeon

(GRINNELL, IA – January 12, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell is pleased to welcome a new general and bariatric surgeon to our team. Mahmoud Tayash, MD joined our team at the beginning of January and will be providing surgical services at the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell General Surgery and Weight Loss Surgery Clinic. He will also work with Drs. Coster and Bilderback to provide expert surgical care for our patients.

Dr. Tayash earned his undergraduate and medical degree from the University of Benghazi in Libya. After completing his medical degree, he was a surgery resident at the University of Benghazi College of Medicine and St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Directly following his residencies, Dr. Tayash went on to complete a fellowship in bariatrics at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore where he focused on the following surgeries: sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and revision surgeries.

Dr. Tayash has a special interest in weight loss surgery and is excited to help patients reach their weight loss goals. In his spare time, Dr. Tayash enjoys being in the outdoors and spending time with his wife and children.

“I am passionate about providing compassionate care to each patient that I meet,” says Dr. Tayash. “I look forward to helping patients meet their individual goals and providing surgical care in Grinnell.”

To learn more about our surgical services, visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/surgery. To schedule a consultation at our General Surgery and Weight Loss Surgery Clinic, call (641) 236-4323 or fill out a contact form at unitypoint.org/grinnell/bariatric-surgery.