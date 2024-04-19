Groundbreaking of The Stella Townhomes Development this Thursday

On Thursday, April 25th, North Arrow Partners, will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at 1236 Bliss St. in Grinnell, IA. Join in this celebration of the development of The Stella Townhomes.

City Mayor Dan Agnew will be in attendance. Representatives from North Arrow Partners & the Iowa Finance Authority will offer comments on the history of the project and the positive impact The Stella Townhomes will have on the community.

The Stella Townhomes will offer 34 townhomes ranging from 1-4 bedrooms, 2 homes will be fully handicapped accessible, and 4 homes will be adaptable. These homes will offer a modern flare in design and fixtures, that are affordable for families in need of housing.

Originally formed in 1999, North Arrow Partners is a development, architectural and general contracting firm specializing in innovative and sustainable communities for seniors, families & the special needs population. North Arrow Partners believes in building with purpose and advocating for our clients and those they serve. Learn more about North Arrow Partners by visiting northarrowpartners.com.