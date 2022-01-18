Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation Board 2022 Update

(GRINNELL, IA – January 12, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board who provides guidance for fundraising efforts. The GRMC Foundation informs and educates donors and the local communities regarding the work of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell, while providing encouragement and opportunities to support GRMC’s mission. Financial support to the GRMC Foundation helps maintain quality health care services, equipment and programs with one hundred percent of all gifts staying local to benefit area health care programs and needs.

The GRMC Foundation Board welcomes Laura Manatt and Bill Menner as their newest board members. Manatt lives in Grinnell and is the managing director of the Brooklyn Opera House and Michael J. Manatt Community Center in Brooklyn. Menner also lives in Grinnell and is the founder of The Bill Menner Group. He recently completed twelve years of service as a member of the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Board of Directors, topping off his final term as the recipient of the Iowa Hospital Association’s 2021 Excellence in Governance Award.

Manatt and Menner are welcomed by 2022 GRMC Foundation Board officers: Debby Pohlson, Chair; Larry Jansen, Vice Chair; and Jessica Dillon, Secretary/Treasurer. Returning members include David Cranston, MD, Dennis Day, Chad Nath, Dawn Disney-Bruggeman and Shannon Reding.

GRMC Foundation Board members serve a three-year term and can serve up to four consecutive terms. Members who completed their terms on the Board in 2021 included Sig Barber, William Lynch, Brian Manatt and Susan Witt.

To learn more about the GRMC Foundation including ways to give, visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/foundation or call (641) 236-2079.