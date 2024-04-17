Mother’s Day Build-A-Bouquet Crawl to be hosted by the Grinnell Chamber, Downtown Businesses, and Grinnell Farmers Market

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, downtown businesses and the Grinnell Farmers Market will host the second annual Build-A-Bouquet Crawl on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 10 AM.

Moms in all phases are invited to visit participating Grinnell business and Grinnell Farmers Market vendors to receive a free long-stem flower. Each store and vendor will have a different flower, visit more stores to build a bigger bouquet. Event begins at 10 AM and lasts until 2 PM or until supplies run out. Grinnell Farmers Market vendors will participate from 10 AM – Noon during market hours. No purchase is necessary to receive a flower. Supplies are limited.

Participating businesses include: