Mother’s Day Build-A-Bouquet Crawl to be hosted by the Grinnell Chamber, Downtown Businesses, and Grinnell Farmers Market

By
admin
-
0
77

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, downtown businesses and the Grinnell Farmers Market will host the second annual Build-A-Bouquet Crawl on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 10 AM.

Moms in all phases are invited to visit participating Grinnell business and Grinnell Farmers Market vendors to receive a free long-stem flower. Each store and vendor will have a different flower, visit more stores to build a bigger bouquet. Event begins at 10 AM and lasts until 2 PM or until supplies run out. Grinnell Farmers Market vendors will participate from 10 AM – Noon during market hours. No purchase is necessary to receive a flower. Supplies are limited.

Participating businesses include:

  • ●  Anna Kayte’s Boutique* (913 Main St)

  • ●  Beckman Gallery & Gifts* (912 Main St)

  • ●  Brown’s Shoe Fit* (937 Main St)

  • ●  The Chicken House (930 West St)

  • ●  Grinnell Farmers Market Vendors* (corner of 4th Ave & Broad St)

  • ●  Hair of the Dog* (805 4th Ave)

  • ●  Hope Family Counseling & Naturopathic Healing* (809 5th Ave)

  • ●  Loralei’s Giftshoppe* (816 Commercial St)

  • ●  Pioneer Bookshop* (933 Main St)

  • ●  Rummaging Around (714 4th Ave)

  • ●  She Shed Day Spa* (930 Main St)

  • ●  Spoiled Dogs Company* (821 4th Ave)

  • ●  Steve Link Ford Lincoln (916 West St)

  • ●  Suzi’s Boutique* (823 4th Ave)

  • ●  Vonda’s Flowers & Gifts (811 5th Ave)

  • ●  Witte’s Home Decorating & Antiques* (726 5th Ave)

*denotes Grinnell Chamber Member. Each business will have a poster in their window indicating their participation. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR