Mother’s Day Build-A-Bouquet Crawl to be hosted by the Grinnell Chamber, Downtown Businesses, and Grinnell Farmers Market

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, downtown businesses and the Grinnell Farmers Market will host the second annual Build-A-Bouquet Crawl on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 10 AM.
Moms in all phases are invited to visit participating Grinnell business and Grinnell Farmers Market vendors to receive a free long-stem flower. Each store and vendor will have a different flower, visit more stores to build a bigger bouquet. Event begins at 10 AM and lasts until 2 PM or until supplies run out. Grinnell Farmers Market vendors will participate from 10 AM – Noon during market hours. No purchase is necessary to receive a flower. Supplies are limited.
Participating businesses include:
-
● Anna Kayte’s Boutique* (913 Main St)
-
● Beckman Gallery & Gifts* (912 Main St)
-
● Brown’s Shoe Fit* (937 Main St)
-
● The Chicken House (930 West St)
-
● Grinnell Farmers Market Vendors* (corner of 4th Ave & Broad St)
-
● Hair of the Dog* (805 4th Ave)
-
● Hope Family Counseling & Naturopathic Healing* (809 5th Ave)
-
● Loralei’s Giftshoppe* (816 Commercial St)
-
● Pioneer Bookshop* (933 Main St)
-
● Rummaging Around (714 4th Ave)
-
● She Shed Day Spa* (930 Main St)
-
● Spoiled Dogs Company* (821 4th Ave)
-
● Steve Link Ford Lincoln (916 West St)
-
● Suzi’s Boutique* (823 4th Ave)
-
● Vonda’s Flowers & Gifts (811 5th Ave)
-
● Witte’s Home Decorating & Antiques* (726 5th Ave)
*denotes Grinnell Chamber Member. Each business will have a poster in their window indicating their participation.