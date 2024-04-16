UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Hosts Blood Drive, May 17, 2024

Donations today can save lives tomorrow..

(GRINNELL, Iowa – April 16, 2024) – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center to host a blood drive on Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The LifeServe blood drive will take place in GRMC’s Tomasek Conference Room on the first floor of the medical center in Grinnell. Donors should enter through the main entrance, located on the south side of the building at 210 Fourth Avenue, and follow posted signs to the Tomasek Conference Room.

To schedule an appointment to donate, please visit donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/185670 or call (800) 287-4903. All donors should be in overall good health and are encouraged to be rested and well-nourished at the time of donation. Masks are highly encouraged during respiratory illness season.

Appointments are encouraged.

Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to donation appointments.

Donors must be at least 16 years or older. If first time donors are 16 or 17 years old they must have a signed LifeServe Blood Center parent/guardian permission form.

Blood donation with LifeServe is a quick and painless process. The entire donation experience only takes about an hour. LifeServe also shares the following perks of giving blood.

Save lives – one pint of whole, donated blood can save up to three lives.

Mini physical – donors can find out their blood type, blood pressure, pulse, temperature and hemoglobin (iron) levels.

Oil change – the body replaces donated blood with fresh blood; consider donating an oil change for your body.

One in seven people entering a hospital need blood and less than ten percent of the eligible U.S. population donates annually. Please consider making a donation. For additional information about LifeServe Blood Centers and donor eligibility, visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org