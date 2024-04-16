Chamber Ambassadors Welcome New Member and New Business in Grinnell.

Jim, who is the head chef and recipe developer, has extensive restaurant experience having worked in a number of food establishments in Las Vegas over his career. After moving to Grinnell a year and a half ago, Jim & Mike have been dreaming of sharing Jim’s food with the community and officially decided 5 months ago to take the leap. You’ve likely seen Jim at the Farmers Market at the Olive Brand Woodworking booth. He enjoyed getting to talk with people in that setting and both he and Mike felt starting at the market would not only add to the market atmosphere but also provide a great entry into Grinnell’s food scene.

Their menu currently has 17 approved dishes including spaghetti and meatballs, Sunday gravy (red sauce with meat), Chicken Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, Italian sausage sandwiches, ravioli lasagna, a few desserts and more. They plan to continue to work with the state on approving more recipes to add to their menu. Each week you’ll find a different selection of 4-5 options available for purchase. They hope to expand to public and private events later this summer and have big dreams beyond that. You’ll be able to find Paparoni’s in Grinnell every Thursday 3-6 PM at the market, Saturday mornings at the market starting late May/early June, and at the Newton Farmers Market on Tuesdays. Follow their facebook page to stay up to date on menu offerings each week!