UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Announces New President

(GRINNELL, Iowa – April 9, 2024) UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) has named David-Paul Cavazos as Rural President for UnityPoint Health – Grinnell, effective June 3, 2024.

“I am excited to begin this new role at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell and work with the outstanding team,” said Cavazos. “Everyone I met through the interview process was welcoming and excited about the future. I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team, physicians and team members to continue to advance health care in the Grinnell and surrounding communities.”

Cavazos is a seasoned healthcare leader with more than 27 years of experience across several healthcare systems, including Nobel Health and Republic County Hospital, a Great Plains Health Alliance hospital. In addition, he was the COO for Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center. Most recently, David-Paul served as CEO for Hodgeman County Health Center in Jetmore, KS, where he focused on organizational development, workforce recruitment and strategic growth efforts with physician partners.

“We look forward to the future of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell under David-Paul’s leadership as we grow programs and services to meet the health care needs of our communities,” said Jon Rozenfeld, UnityPoint Health – Des Moines market president.

Cavazos is described as dynamic and energetic leader, dedicated to building a culture of inclusiveness and implementing solutions that best serve patients and communities. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Missouri – Kansas City and a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Management from Ottawa University, Overland Park, KS. David-Paul and his wife, Laura, have three children Issac (17), Abram (12) and Ada (10). They will relocate to Grinnell and look forward to getting involved in the community.

“David-Paul stood out during the GRMC president search process because of his experience, energy and commitment to community,” said Darwin Copeman, chair, GRMC Board of Directors. “I’m excited to welcome him to Grinnell and to our hospital and clinics.” ###