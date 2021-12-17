Grinnell College offers free tickets for Met Opera’s “Cinderella” showing on January 5, 2022 at 6 p.m.

GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell College will stream “Cinderella” on Jan. 5 as part of the Met’s 2021-22 Live in HD season. The Office of Community Partnerships, Planning, & Research is offering free tickets at the door to all attendees which is made possible through The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

WHAT:

Charles Perrault’s 1698 fairy tale, the classic telling of the Cinderella story, is an excellent source for an opera—providing color, romance, and relatable themes for audiences of all ages. The work includes many moments in which Massenet is at his best and most widely accessible, from the pageantry and glowing musical nostalgia for the French baroque in the court scenes to the otherworldliness of the love music to the wit and humor that permeate the work as a whole.

An adaptation of Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massanet’s “Cendrillon,” a hit from 2017-18, stars mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the rags to riches princess in an all-new English translation. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a great cast, including mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live-In HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

WHEN:

Opera at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Estimated run time is 1hour and 35 minutes.

WHERE:

Harris Center Cinema, 1114 10th Ave., Grinnell

WHO:

The show is recommended for all ages. Ballroom dresses and glass slippers are welcome!

TICKETS:

This event is free and open to the public.

DETAILS:

All guests are required to wear a mask indoors.

A scene from Massenet’s Cinderella. Photo: Ken Howard / Met Opera