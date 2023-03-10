UnityPoint Health – Grinnell named Business of the Year

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce recognized UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center as the 2023 Business of the Year at its Annual Celebration, which took place March 8 at the Grinnell College Golf Course.

“We are humbled and thrilled to have received this honor from the Chamber,” says Jennifer Havens, President & CEO of UPH Grinnell. “Our team members have been through so much the past few years, and it’s really encouraging to see them and our organization recognized for the hard work and dedication to our community’s health.”

The Chamber recognized UnityPoint Health for their demonstrated history of success in the Grinnell community and surrounding region. “UnityPoint Health – Grinnell is a significant contributor to our local economy; they have shown innovation out of necessity and work tirelessly to keep our residents healthy,” says Steve Gant, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Grinnell Chamber’s Annual Celebration recognizes outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals in a variety of award categories. Nominations are sought from the public, with the final recipients chosen by a selection committee composed of chamber of commerce members.

UnityPoint Health – Grinnell: Leah Van Rees, Lisa Hart, Donna Fischer, Henry Rietz, Jennifer Havens, Bill Menner, Kim Jones, Sarah Smith

In addition to naming UnityPoint Health – Grinnell as the 2023 Business of the Year, the Chamber recognized other businesses, organizations and individuals during the event, which was sponsored by The Bill Menner Group, Grinnell College and UnityPoint Health – Grinnell. The award recipients and a brief description of each are included below:

Prairie Canary: Kaylin & Paul Durr

Restaurant of the Year: Prairie Canary finds creative ways to engage with a broader audience offering a variety of special evenings and occasional brunches. Appealing to residents and visitors alike, the business utilizes locally sourced products whenever possible. They recently took the opportunity to reinvent a previously underutilized space in their building, renovating the lower level to a fun and trendy, password protected (code: 2023) Speakeasy.

MCG: Kevin Stensrud, Rylie McAlexander, Trent Arment, Steve Burnett, Clayton Kingart

Service Business of the Year: MCG (Mahaska Communications Group) has shown substantial growth over the past few years both in physical locations as well as service offerings. Having officially broken ground in the community in 2021, they have become a trusted and engaged community partner, working to help address community-wide access to broadband, and