Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is in Grinnell.

As we continue to celebrate Membership Month, we want to recognize everyone who joined us at last night’s Annual Celebration. After not being able to hold this event since 2019, we’re so thankful to be able to celebrate the work we’ve done and recognize our businesses, organizations, and individuals who have gone above and beyond. It was incredible to celebrate with a packed house and we’re grateful for each and every supporter. We had an incredible time and hope you all did as well. We’ll be sharing our recap videos in the coming weeks but today, we want to specifically recognize our award winners. We had tremendous response during our nomination period and found it extremely challenging to identify this year’s recipients. Each and every nominee is doing incredible work to make Grinnell a great place to live, learn, work and play and we’re so grateful for your dedication to our community.