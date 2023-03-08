March 22 Bucket Course | Gene Wubbels Speaks to the “Century of DNA”

As the 20th century was known as the “Century of the Atom,” the 21st century is likely to be called the “Century of DNA.” Research into DNA has affected our cells, our health, our family trees, our law enforcement, our agriculture, our drugs and vaccines, and the growing biotech industry.

At the March 22 Bucket Course, former chemistry professor Gene Wubbels will explore what DNA is, what it does in our cells, the process of learning how to synthesize it, and how and why it is causing a revolution in the pharmaceutical industry.

The course will be held on Wednesday March 22, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Caulkins Community Room of the Drake Community Library

Bucket Courses are open to everyone in the community; no preregistration or fee required. Donations toward refreshments are welcome.

Professor Wubbels points out: “During the past 40 years scientists have discovered how to read the genetic code of DNA by determining its structure (sequence), and how to synthesize small pieces of it. This is a fascinating story that an old chemistry professor is eager to share.”

Gene Wubbels earned his B.S. at Hamline University in 1964, and his Ph. D. at Northwestern University in 1968 where he was an NIH Predoctoral Fellow. He professed chemistry at Grinnell College in 1968- 1992, served as a Program Director at the National Science Foundation, was a Dean and Professor at Washington College, and served as an administrator and chemistry professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney during 1995-2013. In 2016 he moved with his wife Joyce back to Grinnell to live at the Mayflower Community.

Members of the sponsoring Community Education Cooperative include Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell College, Drake Community Library, Grinnell-Newburg School District, Grinnell Area Arts Council, Mayflower Community, Grinnell Education Partnership, Read to Lead, and Iowa Valley Community College. Videos of previous Bucket Courses are available on the YouTube channel Grinnell Community Education Cooperative.

For more information, contact Judy Hunter judy586@gmail.com. .