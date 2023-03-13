Grinnell Named a Ride Through Town for Ragbrai

We’re excited to announce Grinnell has been named as pass through community for RAGBRAI L! We are working with our partners at the City of Grinnell and will begin pulling together a local steering committee in the coming weeks to help plan this event. If you’re interested in being involved, send us a DM, call 641-236-6555, or email marketing@getintogrinnell.com. We are excited about what this could do for our community, and thrilled for the opportunity to help co-lead the effort. More details to come!