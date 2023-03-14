Hammond Center for Assisted Living Celebrates 4-year Anniversary

(Grinnell, IA – March 14, 2023) The Hammond Center for Assisted Living celebrated its 4-year anniversary with a golden years themed party in honor of tenants spending their golden years at Grinnell’s newest assisted living community. The tenants and staff dined on a delicious meal of chicken wings, shrimp cocktail, spinach artichoke dip with tortilla chips, fruit, veggies and cupcakes prepared by the culinary staff at St. Francis Manor. A huge balloon arch served as a backdrop for many photos during the afternoon celebration.

“I have loved getting to know every one of the 42 tenants who have lived in the Hammond Center over the last four years,” said Hammond Center’s Manager/RN Sammi Bryan. “Even with the challenges of Covid-19, a derecho with power outage for 2.5 days and a boil alert for city water, we have made so many wonderful memories together since opening on March 4, 2019.”

According to Sammi, two tenants will celebrate four years of living at the Hammond Center this month – Janyce Heishman on March 5th and Dorothy Peak on March 19th. Other tenants who will mark their 4-year milestones this year are Ellen Merck, Bob Terlouw, Molly Crawford, Bill Wilson and Bev Creps. “The national average length of stay for a tenant residing in Assisted Living is 1.5 years, so it’s awesome to have seven tenants who have well surpassed this average,” remarked Sammi. “The average age of our tenants is 90.5. Currently, 12 of our 21 tenants are 90 or above and 4 of our tenants will turn 90 this year. One of our tenants will be turning 100 years old in May which will be another reason to celebrate!”

“We are thankful for all of our tenants and for a caring and compassionate staff who provide outstanding services to them,” said Executive Administrator Dion Schrack. “Sammi and the staff have had very thorough and tough surveyors conducting annual surveys for the Department of Inspections and Appeals and have never gotten one insufficiency. This is very unusual especially when an assisted living facility is new which speaks very highly of the quality of services our tenants receive.”

“Words are not enough to thank all those at the Hammond Center for the quality of care, the patience and kindness given each and every day, and for all the efforts and planning that is consistently carried out. They honestly strive to meet the needs of the tenants but then they go beyond that call and exceed our expectations,” wrote Laura Golightly, daughter of Tenant Jane Thompson.

For more information about the Hammond Center for Assisted Living or to schedule a tour, contact Sammi Bryan at 641-269-5454 or by email at sbryan@stfrancismanor.com. Currently, all 20 of the Hammond Center apartments are occupied but names can be added to the waiting list.

Tenants – front row L-R: Pat Smith, Doris Lowry, Theda Fopma, Bev Creps, Janyce Heishman, Bill Wilson; 2nd row L-R: Clara Scott, Lois Hurd, Ellen Merck, Nancy Clement, Jane Thompson, Molly Crawford; back row L-R: Marilyn Cummings, Joyce Paul, Al Terpstra, Merv Morgan, Mary DePauw, Dorothy Peak, Marge Kaloupek. Not pictured: Paul Higginbotham and Bob Terlouw

Marge – Marge Kaloupek moved to the Hammond Center on 1/5/22.

Sammi – Sammi Bryan has served as Manager/RN at the Hammond Center since its opening on March 4, 2019.