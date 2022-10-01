Celebrating Grinnell College’s Humanities and Social Studies Center: Dedication will take place October 1

GRINNELL, Iowa — The Grinnell College community is invited to the upcoming formal dedication of the Humanities and Social Studies Center (HSSC). Join trustees, faculty, staff, and students to celebrate the ways the new and renovated spaces support teaching, learning, and collaboration.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

9 a.m. — Open House HSSC doors open and light refreshments available. Guided tours leave from the atrium at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:15 a.m.

11:30 a.m. — Dedication Ceremony on Central Campus, followed by an all-campus lunch at Kington Plaza

WHERE:

Humanities and Social Studies Center (HSSC), 1226 Park St., Grinnell, Iowa 50112

WHO:

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are welcome. This event is free and open to the public.

DETAILS:

In addition to the HSSC dedication activities, the weekend will also include multiple athletics competitions, musical events, and a wide array of educational and cultural programming. View a tentative schedule of events here .

Grinnell College welcomes the participation of people with disabilities. For information, contact Conference Operations at 641-269-3178.

Important: Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Grinnell College is not responsible for supervision of minors on campus.