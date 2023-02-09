Bucket Course | What Do We Really Owe the Future?

Dr. Liz Queathem of Grinnell College’s biology department sees climate change as “the biggest problem facing humanity today.” Her two part talk will explore the global problem of climate change, measures taken thus far to combat it, and possible solutions.

This Bucket Course, entitled “What Do We Really Owe the Future? Nature, Community, and the Climate Emergency,” will take place on two consecutive Wednesdays, February 15 and February 22. The course, which will take place in the Drake Community Library’s Caulkins Community Room from 10 to 11:30 a.m., is free and open to all. No preregistration is required.

Queathem will use slides, explanations and small-group and large-group discussion to explore how we have arrived at this point of climate change and how it is affecting us both globally and locally. She says, “I hope that the audience will learn some things about climate change they didn’t know, and that I will learn more about what they think should be done. I would also like for us to brainstorm about best strategies to avoid climate depression and take positive action.”

Queathem describes herself as a nature lover who grew up in a small town on the Oregon coast and spent summers “running around in the woods, playing at the beach, and fishing in local rivers. Nature is very important to me.”

She graduated from Reed College in Portland, Oregon, earned her PhD from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and did post-doctoral research at the University of California Berkeley before coming to teach at Grinnell College.

Members of the sponsoring Community Education Cooperative include Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell College, Drake Community Library, Grinnell-Newburg School District, Grinnell Area Arts Council, Mayflower Community, Grinnell Education Partnership, Read to Lead and Iowa Valley Community College.

The Bucket Course web page is https://www.grinnellcecbucketcourses.org. Videos of previous Bucket Courses are available on the YouTube channel, Grinnell Community Education Cooperative. For more information, contact Judy Hunter at judy586@gmail.com.