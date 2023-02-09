Chamber Ambassadors kick-off 2023 with a range of visits

participants and the community. There are currently 50 households, Saints Rest and Sharp Barbering participating in the program.

Interested in signing up? Plate to Plant takes on new households/businesses twice a year and subscriptions will reopen in the summer. Visit ImagineGrinnell.org to learn more!

January is National Mentoring Month and Ambassadors celebrated with a visit from LINK Mentoring the fourth week in January. LINK Mentoring is Grinnell’s version of Big Brothers, Big Sisters and works to match Grinnell students in Kindergarten through 4th grade with a mentor. Mentors come to school once a week over the student’s lunch hour (between 11 & 1 depending on student’s schedule) and spend one hour with their student doing an activity like playing board games, doing a craft activity, building with LEGOs or anything else. The program is not academic based, so don’t worry about trying to remember 3rd grade math! The only goal is to provide the student with a positive and supportive experience at school.

LINK Mentoring currently has 8 students waiting for a mentor and more are likely to be added to the list this semester. They are particularly in need of male mentors. They ask for a one school year commitment from mentors and that you’re able to consistently visit your mentee but you are able to reschedule weekly visits if you are out sick or on vacation. There is no cost to mentors or students to participate. If you or someone you know if interested in learning more, email Ashley at mentoring@linkgrinnell.org

If mentoring isn’t your thing but bowling is, make sure to sign up for their annual bowling event to be held April 1 at Bowladrome here in Grinnell. Teams must be signed up by March 1 so t-shirts can be ordered. Email Ashley to learn more. All funds raised go to support the mentoring program throughout the school year!

For their last visit in January, Ambassadors welcomed new member Advantage Seamless Gutters Iowa to the chamber. Launched by owner Cory Jay after the 2008 ice storm, Advantage is headquartered in Minnesota but with offices in Adel, they’re able to service the entire state of Iowa. Cody and Keith work with businesses and homeowners to determine what products and services would be the best fit. They offer full install or replacement of gutters, partial updates and fixes, gutter cleaning, gutter guard install and more. They work with some great suppliers and are able to offer 60 different colors and a number of styles to find the best fit for your home or building, no matter the design.

In 2022, they started their venture into exterior Christmas lights. Their commercial grade lights were even wind tested by being installed to a shed on the back of Cody’s truck which was driven to Wisconsin and back. The lights held up in the high winds of the interstate with no problem.

One of their core business principles is giving back to their local communities. They partner with Habitat for Humanity in the metro and do all the gutter install on Habitat homes in the greater Des Moines market along with their other markets. They’re excited to grow their business into the Grinnell market and look for additional ways to give back. If you’re