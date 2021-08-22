Last weekly update of the summer!! Check it out: August 20, 2021

Weekly Update: August 20, 2021

Dear Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends:

Happy last day of summer before school begins on Monday! We will welcome back our students to school on Monday, August 23, 2021, this will be a full day of school. We are looking forward to our first day and the first week of school. This past week our teachers have been participating in an opening day session, training, and prepping for our students. We look forward to seeing you on Monday!

Start Times, End Times and School 2021-22 Calendar:

Fairview, Bailey Park and Davis 7:55 AM – 3:00 PM

Grinnell Middle School 8:00 AM – 3:15 PM

Grinnell High School:

E-Square 7:45 AM -8:15 PM

School day 8:20 AM – 3:15 PM

The School Calendar can be found here: 21-22 Calendar (FINAL).pdf

Remember that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch.

Fee Waiver Application:

We encourage families who believe that they would qualify for a fee waiver due to low income to complete the free and reduced application online in your parent portal in the infinite campus. It can be found on the left-hand side of the parent portal. Click on “More” in the menu. Then click on “meal benefits”. Click to start the application process. If your child(ren) qualifies for free or reduced-price meals, you may also be eligible for other benefits. Fees included are Instructional, Kindergarten Milk, Preschool, Preschool Milk, Driver’s Education, Band Instrument Rentals, Band Uniform Cleaning, Choir Robe Cleaning, Color Guard Uniform Cleaning fees, and Exam fees. Items that are not eligible include Activity Passes, Fees, and Fines for damage to books, computers, or other District property. If you qualify, you may also receive this same benefit for other programs that your students participate in throughout the community such as park district programs and LINK Daycare. If you need assistance, please contact the district office and we can assist you.

COVID Update:

I know that this has been in the weekly update for the last several weeks. I will continue to encourage mask-wearing in our schools and encourage getting vaccinated.

The Department of Education has come out with guidelines for COVID-19. (see link) School Update Fall 2021.pdf

We encourage anyone of age to be vaccinated and follow the CDC guidelines. We will continue to keep our protocols for cleaning, handwashing, encouraging outside activities as much as possible, and reminding people to stay home if they are ill or have developed symptoms. A question about busing and masks has come up over the last few days. A federal executive order remains in place that has been interpreted to require masking on school transportation and we strongly encourage students to follow the CDC guidelines.

What other protocols are we doing at each school to limit the potential spread of COVID?

We are continuing cleaning, hosting activities outside when possible, hand washing, and using hand sanitizer. We have implemented many air purifiers and are exploring options to get more in our schools. We have hosted a vaccine clinic for students and staff. Once we know when a vaccine is available for students under 12, we will collaborate with the Iowa Department of Public Health to host a vaccine clinic for students for those who would like to receive it.

Tiger Packs Are Back: Sign Up!

Next Friday, August 27, 2021 sample Tiger Packs will be handed out to all students in PreK-8 grade. If you are interested in signing up for a Tiger Pack, please complete this form Tiger Pack Sign Up by September 3, 2021. Please complete the form for each student in your household.

Introduction Night! Best of luck to all of our athletes and Marching Band for an awesome season!

LINK Survey:

LINK is still accepting children for the after-school program at Davis Elementary! If you are interested in having your child (ages 5-12) attend, please complete this quick survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeCYK1XVYvL7axpsKBgUoXaPgwPW_5-uWC-i3O8RinkfY-ULQ/viewform?usp=sf_link.

Upcoming Events!

If you have any information that you would like to be added to the Virtual Backpack please submit it to amber.robson@grinnell-k12.org

Have an awesome weekend! See you on Monday! I look forward to riding the bus to school with students on bus 12!

Janet