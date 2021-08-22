New Family Medicine/Obstetrics Doctor in Grinnell

Grinnell, IA – August 19, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Ian Stock, DO, to Grinnell Family Practice Clinic. He will begin seeing patients on August 23, 2021. Dr. Stock is a family medicine with obstetrics provider, meaning he provides full range of family medicine care from pregnancy and infancy through adolescence and older adulthood, including comprehensive women’s and men’s health.

“We are glad to bring Dr. Stock into our family medicine and obstetrics team to meet the needs of our patients,” says Dori Robinson, clinic operations director at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell. “Dr. Stock’s passion for patient-centered care in a rural area makes him a great addition to the team at Grinnell Family Practice.”

Dr. Stock is originally from northeast Iowa and completed his undergraduate education at Wartburg College in Waverly. He earned his medical degree from Midwestern University, Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Il. and his residency training at the Gundersen Memorial Foundation Family Medicine Residency in La Crosse, Wi. Dr. Stock is board certified by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.

“I became a physician to help care for families from small communities, like the one I came from in northeast Iowa,” says Dr. Stock. “I chose family medicine because it gives me the unique privilege to take care of the whole family and build lasting relationships with my patients.”

For a full listing of primary care providers accepting new patients at the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell primary care clinics, visit unitypoint.org/primary. To schedule an appointment or transfer your care to Dr. Stock at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Family Practice Clinic, please call (641) 236-2500.

UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Family Practice is located in the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Dr. Stock is joining Dr. Case Everett, MD, Kate Beyer, PA-C, Jake Boyer, PA-C and Kristin Phelps, PA-C in the clinic practice