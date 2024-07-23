Shred Truck at the Grinnell Farmers Market

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Farmers Market will be holding a Shred It Event sponsored by Imagine Grinnell. The Shred Trick will be at market on Saturday, August 10 from 10AM to Noon.

We invite people to bring any items they need shredded to the truck which will be located on Fourth Ave on the far east side of market. After you have taken care of your shredding needs we invite you to shop around market and check out all of our Saturday vendors & their offerings. Market vendors are set up along Fourth Ave and then Wrap to corner down Broad Street.

Special thank you to Imagine Grinnell for sponsoring this event at the Grinnell Farmers Market & a thank you to all of our 2024 market sponsors Grinnell Mutual, UnityPoint Health- Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Grinnell College, US Cellular-Grinnell and Total Choice Shipping and Printing.

About the Grinnell Farmers Market

The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members. All items must be made or grown in Iowa. For non-food items, inputs may be purchased but the final product must be the vendor’s own creation; for example, a vendor may sell a knitted sweater if they purchase the yarn and then knit the sweater themselves. Vendors are responsible for filing state sales tax permits where applicable.

About the Grinnell Chamber

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.

