Community invited to meet Grinnell-Newburg Superintendent Lisa Beames

GRINNELL, IOWA – The community is invited to meet Lisa Beames, the new Superintendent of Grinnell Newburg Community School District (GNCSD), at a welcome event on Wednesday, July 31 hosted by the a coalition of community partners led by the Grinnell Newburg School Foundation (GNSF)

Event Details:

– Date: Wednesday, July 31

– Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Superintendent Beames will make remarks at 5:30 pm – Location: Drake Community Library, Community Room

– Format: Open house

This event provides an opportunity for Grinnell residents, community leaders, and business owners to meet Superintendent Beames before the start of the new school year. The open house format allows attendees to drop in at their convenience during the two-hour window.

“We’re excited to introduce Superintendent Beames to our community,” said GNSF Co-President Ashley Grundler. According to GNSF Co-President, Roger Henderson, “This event is a great chance for our residents to welcome her and share what makes Grinnell special.”

Community partners joining GNSF for this event include the Claude and Dolly Ahrens Foundation (CDAF), Drake Community Library, Grinnell Education Partnership (GEP), Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF), Grinnell Chamber of Commerce, Grinnell College Office of Community Partnerships, Planning, and Research, and Grinnell Mutual.

“Each day brings us closer to the beginning of the 24-25 school year. I am excited for our work on behalf of the Grinnell Newburg Community School District’s students and community, “ says Superintendent Beames, “I believe, together, we will accomplish amazing things. I look forward