It was a full house at the recent Bite Sized Learning session! We were joined by Drake University professor Chris Snider to learn about the current trends and updates to social media. From what the algorithms are prioritizing, how to create engaging content, and what channels are the most popular, we walked away with some new tips and tricks to us in our social marketing. Special thanks to Grinnell College Community Connections for sponsoring this event and Hy-Vee for providing the breakfast snacks. Save the date, out next event will be Thursday, September 12, topic TBA.
Thanks to the businesses and organizations that joined us: Bates Flowers by Design, Cirks Financial Services, City of Grinnell, Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation, Double You Marketing, Inc., Drake Community Library, Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation, Grinnell Area Arts Council, Grinnell College, Latitude Signage + Design, Loralei’s Giftshoppe, Our Grinnell, Poweshiek Iowa Development, Studio Eleven Skin & Body Care, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Village Decorating Studio.