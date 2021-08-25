UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Launches Tool Connecting Public with Local Social Services, Programs

New online resource helps individuals find assistance for food, housing, transportation, employment and more

Grinnell, IA – August 19, 2021 – As part of its mission to improve the health of the communities it serves, UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell is launching a new social services resource called “Together We Care” to help individuals find assistance with food, housing, transportation, employment and more.

“Access to things like healthy food and safe housing are vital to everyone’s health,” says Dr. Michael Line, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell. “We also know there are times that some of our patients and families face challenges trying to meet their needs, making it more difficult to stay healthy or recover from illness. As part of our mission to improve the health of our patients and communities, we’re pleased to launch this new tool and ease some of the burden of finding help.”

The online tool, called Together We Care, connects individuals to area organizations offering free and reduced-cost social services and programs. The resource is completely free and can be accessed by visiting TogetherWeCare.UnityPoint.org.

Quick Details:

New Tool Name: Together We Care

How to Access: TogetherWeCare.UnityPoint.org

Who Can Use It: Anyone

Cost to Use: Free

Resources Provided: Free and reduced-cost social services and programs

Once on the website, individuals can search for services by zip code or category. The tool then displays information and details about participating social care organizations, including how to contact them.

UnityPoint Health – Grinnell joins organizations nationwide using the tool to help address the economic and social needs of its patients and communities. Together We Care is powered by Aunt Bertha, the nation’s leading network of social service providers. In addition to public usage, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell providers use the tool to easily and quickly make referrals for patients, connecting them with programs and services to live healthier lives.

The Together We Care directory will continue to evolve over time as new programs are identified and added to the more than 800 already participating across the UnityPoint Health regions. In instances of edits or updates needed for listed resources, Together We Care does include a Suggest link to recommend changes. The Together We Care directory is for free and low-cost organizations that can support patients with their needs for social services and programs.