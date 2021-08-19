Grinnell Chamber to Host Job Fair

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce will be co-hosting a job fair with IowaWorks on Friday, August 27th from 11am-1pm at Central Park. Grinnell Chamber members along with businesses from Poweshiek, Tama, Hardin, Marshall, Story and Jasper will be in attendance. There will be 30+ businesses attending with jobs they are seeking to get filled.

The job fair will be open to Chamber members and non member businesses seeking to hire employees. Businesses are able to register to host a booth in person or submit their available positions to be included in the Open Position Packets. If your business is not able to attend the in-person event, please sign up to be included in the virtual packet.. Register your business here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=V6Bfry3ZmUeYV6tdbQNmn0kUA8diLoNLnD6FD-zds 3RUMjQ4MEhGOVNVTldXWTg3WTQ0MzFBSUhGRS4u

Open Position Packets will be available for those who are looking for a grab-and-go option, or they will also be available virtually as well. Sign up here to receive a virtual packet: https://forms.gle/xuxDJJHVMRkmf6hU9. In the event that there is inclement weather, the job fair will be held at Hotel Grinnell. If you are interested in participating in the event, please contact Maddy to get registered. If you are a job seeker, no registration is required. The job fair will be a first come, first serve event- where applicants have opportunities for on-the-spot interviews if the business requests to do so with the applicant.

“We know how hard the labor shortage has been on our employers this year. We hope we are able to help them navigate this tough time while also helping those seeking new employment opportunities,” says Rachel Kinnick, CEO of the Chamber. “We’re excited to partner with IowaWorks to help us expand connections throughout the region.

If your business is interested in attending or submitting open positions, please sign up here:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=V6Bfry3ZmUeYV6tdbQNmn0kUA8diLoNLnD6FD-zds 3RUMjQ4MEhGOVNVTldXWTg3WTQ0MzFBSUhGRS4u Moreinformationtocome.Thiseventissponsoredby Grinnell Mutual and Total Choice Shipping & Printing.

About the Chamber: The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.