Grinnell Consortium Launches Campaign For Kindness and Empathy

We’ve endured many challenges this past year – from pandemic to derecho and everything in between. As we continue to navigate a way of life that might look a little different than before, join us as we #GrinnTogether to encourage kindness and empathy.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ab7lHE8ogb9IhZKLJr_X-_3OKLHlK6b2/view?usp=sharing