Veterans Remembrance Celebration at St. Francis Manor

(Grinnell, IA – November 14, 2025) A Veterans Remembrance Program was held on Thursday, November 13, to pay tribute to the veterans residing on the St. Francis Manor campus. Over 80 St. Francis Manor residents, Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenants, Seeland Park residents, and family members attended the inspiring program presented by Activity Directors Tori Funke and Miranda Anderson. The featured speaker, Clay Grandia of Oskaloosa, shared his remarkable 25-year journey as a Navy SEAL, highlighting his time at SEAL Team 5 and SEAL Team 6.

American Legion members Eric Hartz and Randy Hotchkin presented flags to the families of Worthin Grattan and Bud Smothers, honoring their selfless service in the United States Navy and Army. The flags were received by their wives, Maretta Grattan and Carole Smothers, and other members of Bud’s family including his son and daughter-in-law, David and Annie Smothers; son-in-law, Larry Gallagher; and grandson, Jack Gallagher.

Bud Smothers served in the U.S. Army spending 20 months in Korea as a cook before being stationed at Fort Jay, New York, until his discharge in August 1962. After his active duty, he continued to serve for 2 years in the Reserves. Worthin Grattan served for 3 years in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the aircraft carrier Bon Homme Richard, CV-31. In 2024, he was honored with a trip through the Honor Flight program to visit Washington, D.C., and he received the Quilt of Valor, which proudly hung in his room at St. Francis Manor. Bud and Worthin were both residents of St. Francis Manor when they passed away earlier this year, Bud on May 25 and Worthin on May 26. Carole Smothers currently resides at Seeland Park.

Pianist Barb Tininenko played the official anthems for each branch of the armed services as attendees stood in recognition of the branch in which they or a loved one had served. The program also included the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” and the playing of “Taps” by American Legion member Rod Carlson. Guests enjoyed light hors d’oeuvres and beverages provided by the Culinary Department.

Following the program, Randy Hotchkin presented St. Francis Manor with the Patriotic Citizen Award for the unsolicited inspirational patriotic service to the community through the daily display of our National Flag.

To learn more about St. Francis Manor’s Life Plan Community, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call (641) 236-7592.