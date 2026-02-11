New Nonprofit Thrift Store Coming to Downtown Grinnell with Mission to Reinvest Locally

Grinnell, Iowa — A new nonprofit thrift store, Prairie Thrift, is set to open in downtown Grinnell this spring with a unique, community-centered mission: reinvesting its net proceeds directly back into the downtown district.

Prairie Thrift is being established as a nonprofit retail space that transforms secondhand shopping into a locally driven economic engine. With the working tagline “Rewind, Rediscover, Reuse,” Prairie Thrift reflects a commitment to sustainability, affordability, and community connection. The concept invites shoppers to give items from the past new life, discover unique and quality goods with character, and embrace reuse as both an environmental and economic benefit.

“Thrift stores serve a wide cross section of the community—from budget-conscious families and students to seniors, collectors, creatives, and environmentally minded shoppers,” said Delphina Baumann, Board President. “Prairie Thrift is designed to be welcoming and accessible, while also serving as a downtown anchor that generates lasting benefits for Grinnell.”

In addition to serving local residents, Prairie Thrift aims to help establish Grinnell as a regional destination for thrift shopping. By complementing existing high-quality thrift stores rather than competing with them, Prairie Thrift will contribute to a critical mass of appealing secondhand retail options that attract visitors, encourage longer shopping trips, and increase spending across downtown businesses.

The store will occupy a downtown storefront at 916 Main Street that has been vacant for more than two years, enhancing the area, and increasing pedestrian traffic in the district. Prairie Thrift plans to begin accepting donations February 28, with a tentative public opening scheduled for April.

Proceeds from the store will help advance projects identified in the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Downtown Assessment, strengthening Grinnell’s downtown vitality and long-term resilience. “This initiative represents a direct investment in downtown Grinnell and supports continued revitalization and local economic growth,” said Melissa Strovers, Prairie Thrift Board Secretary and Executive Director of the Poweshiek Economic Development Collaborative.

Prairie Thrift is governed by a seven-member Board of Directors intentionally structured to reflect the diverse perspectives essential to a thriving downtown. The board includes commercial property owners, downtown retailers, nonprofit leaders, and an at-large community representative. This balanced structure supports informed decision-making and strong community alignment. Board members include Delphina Baumann, Ryan Beckmann, Nicole Brua-Behrens, Channing Fraker, Chad Nath, Cynthia Sherman, and Melissa Strovers.

Contact:

Delphina Baumann, Board President

641-821-0303