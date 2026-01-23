The Sweet Stroll Returns for a Second Year in Downtown Grinnell

GRINNELL, IA — The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and partnering downtown businesses will host the Sweet Stroll, a Valentine’s Day-themed evening full of sales, refreshments, activities, and fun. In addition, participating restaurants will offer dinner specials that evening. The Sweet Stroll will take place on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 5-8 PM. This event is sponsored by Mahaska Communication Group.
“The Sweet Stroll is a great way to support and shop local this Valentine’s Day season,” shares Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Chamber. “This event is a great example of how the Chamber works to combine business support along with fun community events, and our businesses are excited to continue the tradition! We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy their offerings of sweet treats and activities with their partners, friends, and family.”
On the day of the event, each participating business will display a special Sweet Stroll poster in their window. As of Thursday, January 22, 2026, participating businesses include:
- Nicole Salon*: Free red and pink hair tinsel, Valentine’s Day basket specials, and gift cards available.
- Bates Flowers by Design*: Valentine’s Day greeting cards available for $1. Place a Valentine order and receive free delivery in Grinnell the week of Valentine’s Day or a reduced fee outside of Grinnell city limits! Purchases of $25 and above made during the Sweet Stroll will enter to win a free Valentine’s Bouquet for pickup February 12-14.
- Beckman Gallery & Gifts*: Enjoy an Art and Makers show, featuring 4-6 local artists displaying their art, on sale by the artists during the Sweet Stroll. Complimentary wine samples for those over the age of 21.
- Brown’s Shoe Fit*: Snacks and refreshments, a date gift basket giveaway, and a selfie wall. Regular store items will be $14 off, and sale items will be 14% off to celebrate.
- Hometown Heroes*: The famous hot chocolate from Jingle Bell Holiday will return: $4 regular hot chocolate and $8 spiked hot chocolates available all night.
- Loralei’s Giftshoppe*: Live guitar featuring Ryan Dalby Albright, and chocolates to those who stop in.
- Luther Floor Covering 236 Inc*: Enjoy sweet treats from Cupcakin’ Around, and enter for a chance to win $500 towards a flooring project of $2,000+! Couples welcome; drawing will be held Feb. 14.
- Pioneer Bookshop*: Pop a balloon for prizes and discounts! Prizes include Valentine stuffies and books.
- Prairie Canary*: Enjoy a Dinner for Two special: an appetizer to share, an entree (1 each), and a dessert to share during open dinner hours (5 PM to close).
- Saint’s Rest: Hot cider and coffee giveaway. Enter a drawing for a dozen wrapped roses from Bates Flowers by Design and a drink/flower combo.
- Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore*: Enjoy Mom’s famous homemade fudge, a book signing with author Annessa Meader (Rest for the Depths), and draw for discounts (5-40% off!) on purchases made during the Sweet Stroll!
- The Stew Makerspace*: Enjoy Valentine’s Day related arts crafts and tours.
- Total Choice Shipping & Printing*: Purchase premade Valentine’s and canvas painting kits. Chocolate and wine samples available.
- Witte’s Home Decorating*: Chocolate treats and 20% off everything in-store. Open until 7 PM.
An asterisk (*) denotes Grinnell Chamber members.
For updates and details about participating businesses, sales, and offerings, visit the Sweet Stroll page on the Grinnell Chamber website: https://www.grinnellchamber.org/events/the_sweet_stroll/. Businesses interested in participating can register through Sunday, February 1, 2026, using the same online link. Local businesses are also encouraged to email events@getintogrinnell.com if interested in sponsoring the upcoming event.
About the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce
The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to support the development and growth of its members, help advance economic growth, and foster community vitality. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.