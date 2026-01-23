The Sweet Stroll Returns for a Second Year in Downtown Grinnell

GRINNELL, IA — The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and partnering downtown businesses will host the Sweet Stroll, a Valentine’s Day-themed evening full of sales, refreshments, activities, and fun. In addition, participating restaurants will offer dinner specials that evening. The Sweet Stroll will take place on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 5-8 PM. This event is sponsored by Mahaska Communication Group.

“The Sweet Stroll is a great way to support and shop local this Valentine’s Day season,” shares Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Chamber. “This event is a great example of how the Chamber works to combine business support along with fun community events, and our businesses are excited to continue the tradition! We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy their offerings of sweet treats and activities with their partners, friends, and family.”

On the day of the event, each participating business will display a special Sweet Stroll poster in their window. As of Thursday, January 22, 2026, participating businesses include:

An asterisk (*) denotes Grinnell Chamber members.

For updates and details about participating businesses, sales, and offerings, visit the Sweet Stroll page on the Grinnell Chamber website: https://www.grinnellchamber.org/events/the_sweet_stroll/. Businesses interested in participating can register through Sunday, February 1, 2026, using the same online link. Local businesses are also encouraged to email events@getintogrinnell.com if interested in sponsoring the upcoming event.

