Finding His Way Beyond Iowa—and Back Home
After high school, Smith chose to head west to Colorado College, drawn in part by its similarities to Grinnell College and by a desire to experience life beyond Iowa. Following college, he moved to Arizona, where he worked in finance and met his wife, Ana, in 2013. While he enjoyed the energy of a larger city, Grinnell never stopped feeling like home.
“As much as I enjoyed Phoenix, we didn’t envision raising a family there,” Smith said.
That pull back to Grinnell ultimately brought Smith home—both personally and professionally. He returned to work with his family at Smith Funeral Home, continuing a legacy of service alongside his brother Rob Smith and cousin Joel Smith. The work, he says, feels deeply meaningful.
“Being part of the Smith Funeral Home comes naturally for me,” Smith shared. “I’ve found my place in supporting families during their most difficult times.”
From the Stands to the Sidelines
At the same time, another familiar opportunity came into view: joining the coaching staff for Grinnell College Men’s Basketball as a volunteer assistant coach. The role allowed Smith to reconnect with the game he loves—and with the community that shaped him.
“Living and working in Grinnell feels right,” he said. “Starting my assistant coach position at Grinnell College built on that feeling and reconnected me to relationships and my love for basketball.”
Now, those childhood memories of sitting next to his dad in the stands have come full circle. Smith brings his own son, Charlie—now the same age Jeff was when he first attended games—to the gym.
“My dad has been taking me to games since I was two,” Smith said. “Recreating that within my assistant coach role has been incredibly rewarding. Watching Charlie grow up and love basketball as much as I do means everything to me.”
Smith’s parents, Bill and Sally Smith, along with much of his family, rarely miss a home game and are enthusiastic supporters of the team. For Smith, that shared presence reflects what makes Grinnell special.
As a coach, Smith values the culture of care within the program.
“I’ve enjoyed being part of a program that truly focuses on supporting its players,” he said. “Building meaningful relationships with the players and the coaching staff—that’s my favorite part of the job.”
Smith’s journey reflects a story Grinnell knows well: roots that run deep, a willingness to explore beyond them, and a return driven by connection, service, and community.