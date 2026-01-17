Finding His Way Beyond Iowa—and Back Home 

Smith and his son, Charlie, on the sidelines.

After high school, Smith chose to head west to Colorado College, drawn in part by its similarities to Grinnell College and by a desire to experience life beyond Iowa. Following college, he moved to Arizona, where he worked in finance and met his wife, Ana, in 2013. While he enjoyed the energy of a larger city, Grinnell never stopped feeling like home.

“As much as I enjoyed Phoenix, we didn’t envision raising a family there,” Smith said.

That pull back to Grinnell ultimately brought Smith home—both personally and professionally. He returned to work with his family at Smith Funeral Home, continuing a legacy of service alongside his brother Rob Smith and cousin Joel Smith. The work, he says, feels deeply meaningful.

“Being part of the Smith Funeral Home comes naturally for me,” Smith shared. “I’ve found my place in supporting families during their most difficult times.”

From the Stands to the Sidelines