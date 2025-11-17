Grinnell College, Grinnell Mutual, and the Campbell Fund Commit Support to Grinnell Food Coalition Emergency Appeal- Community Challenge Launched to Help Families Impacted by SNAP Benefit Suspension

Grinnell, Iowa — The Grinnell Food Coalition (GFC) is calling on the community to come together in support of families continuing to feel the strain from the temporary suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits earlier this fall. While benefits will eventually be reinstated, many Poweshiek County households and food pantries are still facing increased pressure to meet their basic food needs.

In response, Grinnell College, Grinnell Mutual and the Campbell Fund have each committed $10,000 to the emergency appeal. With these early commitments, the GFC is now a little over halfway toward its $50,000 fundraising goal.

The GFC set this target to address both immediate and ongoing needs across Poweshiek County. The Coalition plans to distribute up to 3,000 grocery vouchers—each valued at $10—to help families stretch their food budgets during this challenging period. In addition to vouchers, the GFC aims to support local food pantries, community meals, and emergency food programs, all of which are experiencing increased demand as SNAP benefits remain disrupted. The goal reflects the Coalition’s commitment to filling gaps in access while strengthening the capacity of organizations serving community members every day.

“Grinnell College is glad to be part of a community that pulls together in times of need. We’ve seen this community accomplish amazing things when working together and we’re proud to collaborate with our partners at Grinnell Mutual to support this emergency response.”

— Monica Chavez-Silva, Grinnell College VP of Community Engagement & Strategic Planning

“Grinnell Mutual believes in supporting our community, and especially those faced with food insecurity. We believe that together with Grinnell College, offering these funds will serve as a springboard for support from our local residents and businesses.”

— Barb Baker, Director of Advertising and Community Relations, Grinnell Mutual

The steering committee of the Grinnell Food Coalition has mobilized quickly to support families experiencing food insecurity in Poweshiek County. Efforts include coordinating with food pantries, meal sites, and community groups to understand immediate needs; distributing emergency grocery vouchers and doubling the number available over the next month; encouraging community partners to request emergency food grants with suspended funding limits; and rapidly sharing information on where families can find food support.

“Across Poweshiek County, food pantries and meal programs are already feeling increased demand, and they are working tirelessly to support families who are struggling,” said Jennifer Cogley, Director of Programs for the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation. “The Grinnell Food Coalition is committed to uplifting these organizations. We believe it’s essential to work alongside our community partners, ensuring our neighbors have access to the food they need.”

The GFC is inviting local businesses, organizations, and individuals to join this community-wide effort. Every contribution—large or small—helps provide food to families navigating an uncertain season.

To donate or learn more, visit: https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/grinnelfoodcoalition/ or send a check to P.O. Box 284 Grinnell, IA.

The Grinnell Food Coalition facilitates community-driven food solutions. As a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, GFC collaborates with local organizations, volunteers, and community members to support food security initiatives in Grinnell.