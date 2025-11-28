Breakfast with Santa at St. Francis Manor

(Grinnell, IA – November 28, 2025) The St. Francis Manor Foundation invites the public to kick off the holiday season with a joyful “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, December 6th. Savor all-you-can-eat pancakes (plain, blueberry, and chocolate chip), sausage links, orange juice, milk and coffee served between 8:30 and 10:30 AM at the St. Francis Manor Social Center located off St. Francis Drive north of 4th Avenue. Bring the whole family to take part in this festive tradition and have your photos taken with Santa.

“Your freewill donations will support our mission to enhance the lives of St. Francis Manor and Seeland Park residents as well as Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenants by upgrading our transportation services,” explains Clinton Follette, Chair of the St. Francis Manor Foundation. “With your help, we can continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to essential appointments in Des Moines, Iowa City and Marshalltown. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.”

To learn more about this event or St. Francis Manor’s Life Plan Community, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call (641) 236-7592.

St. Francis Manor is an equal opportunity provider and employer