Join Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation in Annual, Nationwide Celebration to Recognize the Local Impact of Community Foundations

November 11, 2025 ─ Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) will join in a nationwide celebration, November 12-18, 2025, to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening local areas and mitigating social issues like homelessness, polarization, and discrimination.

For more than a century, philanthropic institutions have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work and Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation has been part of that movement since 1989. During this annual celebration, community foundations convene to share and reflect on the stories of impact from their recent work.

Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation continues to promote our partners and funds through the We GIVE for Poweshiek County campaign. New initiatives that have come under the GPCF “umbrella” this year include the Poweshiek Leadership Program (PLP) which is growing future leaders and encouraging service to others and the VITA income tax preparation program. We also continue to partner with the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation to provide an extensive menu of back-office and other supports to charitable organizations leading to growth and sustainability for the local sector.

“Community foundations have the reach, expertise, and relationships to address some of the most pressing issues impacting individuals and families nationwide,” said Steve Gant GPCF Board President. “We are more determined than ever to collaborate with partners to deliver the innovative and lasting solutions that will help our communities to thrive.”

Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. GPCF’s work is driven by our strategic values including fostering relationships through exceptional service to donors, nonprofits and the greater community by connecting those who care with those who need; aligning, strengthening and mobilizing nonprofit leaders, donors, and community members to respond to emerging and changing needs; working with people from varied backgrounds, opinions and perspectives; and speaking up, and taking risks to fight for justice, equity, and systemic change.

As community foundations find solutions for communities large and small, urban and rural – it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact. Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.

Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation is certified by the Council on Foundation’s National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations and locally is a member of the Iowa Council of Foundations. To learn more about Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation please visit our website at www.greaterpcf.org or call 641-236-1560.