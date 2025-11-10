Grinnell Chamber to Host Jingle Bell Holiday on November 21

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to host its annual Jingle Bell Holiday in downtown Grinnell on Friday, November 21, 2025. Jingle Bell Holiday is sponsored by Kinetic Internet, Fremont Farms of Iowa, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell, Grinnell College, Total Choice, Edward Jones — Mark and Paul Koplin, Mahaska Communication Group, Windsor Manor, VanderLinden Construction, Poweshiek Insurance Agency, Grinnell Firestone, McCue and Associates — American Family Insurance, and DJ Cox.

From 5-8 p.m., Jingle Bell Holiday will feature a series of events throughout downtown, including holiday treats, arts and crafts, and live performances during local businesses’ open houses. Throughout the entire event, DJ Cox will play music in Central Park.

The Winter Farmers Market, sponsored by Grinnell College and Grinnell Mutual, will also return this year at Jingle Bell Holiday, with vendors selling locally produced baked goods, honey, soaps, jewelry, and more. The Market will pop up at 914 Main Street from 5-8 PM and will be open the following day, as well as on another weekend.

“Jingle Bell Holiday is one of the biggest and most magical events of the year in Grinnell,” says Rachael Kinnick, CEO and President of the Grinnell Chamber. “As the holiday shopping season approaches, it is important to highlight our local businesses and community members who invest and give back to our community. Without business and community engagement, this event would not be the success it is today.”

At 5:15 p.m., Jingle Bell Holiday attendees are invited to enjoy a special dance performance from Michelle’s Dance Academy and Steppin’ Out Dance Studio, followed by the Central Park Lighting. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., families, children, and college students are invited to visit Santa at the Grinnell State Bank. In addition, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell is sponsoring this year’s carriage rides, also starting at 5:30 p.m. Riders will be picked up and dropped off at the corner of 4th Ave. and Broad St. for a quick ride through downtown Grinnell.

Businesses and organizations hosting activities, refreshments, and open houses are available below. Vendors available at the first weekend of Winter Farmers Market are also listed. An asterisk (*) denotes Grinnell Chamber members.

All In Real Estate*: Serving hot apple cider and bags of freshly popped popcorn

Alta Bella by The Edge*: Fun reindeer games and kids’ craft activities

Anna Kayte’s Boutique*: BOGO 40% off in-store

Nicole Salon*: Hot cocoa bar and free hair tinsel

Bates Flowers by Design*: Any purchase of $25 and over qualifies to enter a drawing for a free bouquet. In-store promotions include 20% off all in-stock plants, pottery, baskets/covers, candles and home fragrance items (sales valid all day long)

Beckman Gallery & Gifts*: Beverages, snacks, and Christmas items for sale

Bierman & Petig*: Hot chocolate and cookies

Brown’s Shoe Fit*: Fresh baked goods and live music from The Grasshoppers, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

B3 Technology*: VR headsets to trial, drinks, and snacks

Channing’s Customs*: In-store savings and pop-up vendors

Comeback Cafe: Drinks available for purchase and discounts on apparel

Dari Barn on the Moooove*: The Dari Barn trailer will be downtown near Central Park with BBQ pork sandwiches, mini donuts, and hot chocolate available for purchase

Grinnell Area Arts Council*: Local Artist Market, open from 12-8 p.m., with live music from Too Many String Band. Plus, an Empty Bowls fundraiser to help support MICA (soup not included)

Grin City Bakery*: Assorted old-fashioned ring donuts available for purchase

Grinnell Craft Brewhouse*: Hot chocolate and apple cider, with an option to add a shot of Fireball or Ice 101 Peppermint Schnapps for $5

Grinnell Farm to Table*: Hot cider and samples of roasted chestnuts

Grinnell College’s Weingart Pavilion at Renfrow Hall*: Hosting the Grinnell School of Music, with tickets to The Nutcracker available to purchase. Plus, a photo opportunity with a ballet dancer from the upcoming performance

Grinnell School of Music*: Present at the Weingart Pavilion at Renfrow Hall (1033 Broad Street). Sing holiday carols with a live pianist and color-your-own ornament featuring the School of Music building mural

Grinnell State Bank*: Hosting Santa beginning at 5:30 p.m. (last admission at 7:30 p.m.)

Grinnell United Church of Christ*: Hosting Grinnell Children’s Choir who will perform in the sanctuary at 5:30 p.m.. Followed by family activities, festive treats, and Christmas crafts downstairs in Friendship Hall

Homeopathic Remedy Apothecary*: Samples of tea

Loralei’s Giftshoppe*: Live music from Craig and Company and homemade treats

Jay’s Deli*: Samples of hot cocoa shakes. Seasonal soups and other items available for purchase

Jensen Optometrist: Cookies, hot cocoa, and a photo booth

Mahaska Communication Group*: Hot chocolate, coloring for kids, and adoptable dogs to pet with PALS

McCue & Associates – American Family Insurance*: Hot beverages and treats while listening to members of the Grinnell High School choir caroling

McNally’s Foods: TBA

Pioneer Bookshop*: Kids’ crafts available

Poweshiek Animal League Shelter (PALS)*: Adoptable kittens at Hair of the Dog and puppies to play with at Mahaska Communication Group

PWA Fitness Center*: Hot chocolate, swag gear, and holiday-themed workout videos for kids

Radiant Rays*: Gift cards purchased during Jingle Bell Holiday will receive 20% off

RE/MAX Partners Realty*: Hot apple cider

Read 2 Lead*: Handing out books and literacy kits to children visiting Santa at Grinnell State Bank; books geared for children ages 3-6 years old

Richards’ Relics*: Free candy canes and 30% off in-store purchases

Saints Rest Coffee House: Outdoor set-up with coffee and flavored cider

Solera*: Wine sampling from 5-7 p.m.

Steppin’ Out Dance Studio*: Following their performance in Central Park, join a ‘treat walk’ at their downtown studio (limit one treat per person)

Stew Makerspace*: Create a holiday ornament; suggested donation $5. Free tours of the space available

Total Choice Shipping & Printing*: Letters to Santa kits

Vonda’s Flowers & Gifts: TBA

Witte’s Home Decorating*: Refreshments, door prizes, and sale pricing on all gifts and antiques

Winter Farmers Market*: Located at 914 Main Street. Participating vendors include:

AT Designs: Handcrafted earrings

B’s Mittens: Homemade wool sweater mittens

Brobst Signs by Design: Charcuterie boards, flags, and whiskey smokers

Bunny Traxx Ceramics: Assorted sizes of ceramic holiday decor and handmade home goods

Cassy’s Crazy Creations: Crocheted animals and miscellaneous art

Dolezal Honey Bees: Honey, soap, lip balm, and lotion

Ethnic Beadshop: Handmade jewelry

First Presbyterian Church: Variety of holiday crafts

Golden Pear Kitchen — Baked goods, jams, jellies, salsas, pickled goods, and rustic crafts

Grinn Open Studio: Pottery

Grinnell Pastry Peddler: Fresh pastries, croissants, bagels, and focaccia breads

Kate’s Kitchen Creations: Sugar cookies, scones, mini cakes, sourdough bread, and snack mix

Kerry’s Christmas Floral: Christmas crafts, metal tins, Christmas decor, and arrangements

Nippe Crafting: Wood work, jewelry, and walnut syrup

Prairie Produce: Freeze dried foods, salsa, pepper jellies, and sweetcorn cookies

Rose’s Art Stand: Painted rocks and various items

Sumner Sweet Clouds: Cotton candy, egg noodles, maple treats, eggs, jams

The Midwest Siblings: Wooden painted Christmas trees, baked goods, Christmas tumblers, and hot chocolate bombs and spoons

Winter Farmers Market will continue into Saturday, November 22, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Vendors on Saturday include:

This list is subject to change; visit the Grinnell Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/jingle_bell_holiday/ for updates and details.

After Jingle Bell Holiday concludes, the Grinnell Chamber’s Holidays in Grinnell series will begin, sponsored by Mahaska Communication Group, Windsor Manor, Grinnell Firestone, and McCue and Associates — American Family Insurance. The series will include several days of extended shopping hours in collaboration with local retail businesses: Friday, December 5; Friday, December 12; Thursday, December 18; and Friday, December 19. On December 18, Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be visiting the Strand Theatre (921 Main St.).

For more information about Jingle Bell Holiday, Winter Farmers Market, and the Holidays in Grinnell series, visit the Grinnell Chamber website for regular updates. Those interested in holiday sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to visit the Holiday Opportunities page on the Chamber website, contact events@getintogrinnell.com, or call 641-236-6555.

About the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to support the development and growth of its members, help advance economic growth, and foster community vitality. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.