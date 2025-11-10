Start Your Thanksgiving with the Turkey Trot 5K and Gravel Gobbler Bike Ride

Lace up your running shoes or grab your bike helmet — the annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk and Gravel Gobbler Bike Ride return to Merrill Park on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 27, at 8:30 a.m. Hosted by Imagine Grinnell, this favorite community event brings together families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts to celebrate Thanksgiving with movement, connection, and giving back.

Participants can choose between two ways to get active:

Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk – A family-friendly route starting at Merrill Park and winding east towards Ahrens Park.

Gravel Gobbler Bike Ride – A mixed-surface 10-mile bike ride beginning at Merrill Park and looping through scenic gravel and paved routes within the city. Helmets are required, and riders should dress for the weather.

In the spirit of the season, participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit MICA or to make a monetary donation to the Grinnell Food Coalition. Learn more about the coalition and its dedication to serving Grinnell area residents and families in need – and donate at https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/grinnelfoodcoalition/.

“We love seeing the community come together each Thanksgiving morning,” said Tim Ellsworth, Imagine Grinnell Chair. “It’s a great way to start the day with a little exercise, friendly faces, and a reminder of how much we have to be grateful for.”

Participants are encouraged to arrive early for a group photo before the events begin. Whether you’re walking, running, or riding, this Thanksgiving tradition is a fun way to kick off the holiday while supporting local causes.

Imagine Grinnell is a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Grinnell through projects that promote sustainability, recreation, and community wellness. Learn more at imaginegrinnell.org.