Winter Farmers Market to Launch November 21, 2025

GRINNELL, IA – The annual Winter Farmers Market, organized by the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, will launch on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 5-8 PM, in conjunction with Jingle Bell Holiday. In addition to its inaugural night, the Winter Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 22; 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 5; and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The Winter Farmers Market is made possible with sponsorships from Grinnell College and Grinnell Mutual.

This year marks the first time that the Winter Farmers Market will be held in two different locations. During the first weekend, November 21-22, the Winter Farmers Market will be held at 914 Main Street. On December 5-6, the Market will be open at Grinnell College’s Katherine Howell Weingart ’61 Civic Innovation Pavilion at Renfrow Hall on 1033 Broad Street. On both weekends, market shoppers can expect a wonderful array of products, including locally produced baked goods, handmade mittens, honey, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry, coffee, and more.

Community members interested in being a vendor at the Winter Farmers Market can now register on the Grinnell Chamber website: https://www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/winter_farmers_market/. Spaces are limited; registrations will close once maximum capacity is reached.

For more information about Jingle Bell Holiday, Winter Farmers Market, and the Holidays in Grinnell series, visit the Grinnell Chamber website for regular updates. Those interested in holiday sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to visit the Holiday Opportunities page on the Chamber website, contact events@getintogrinnell.com, or call 641-236-6555.

About the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to support the development and growth of its members, help advance economic growth, and foster community vitality. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.