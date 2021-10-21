Two UnityPoint Health Leaders Appointed to Iowa Hospital Association Board of Officers and Trustees

(GRINNELL, Iowa – October 21, 2021) UnityPoint Health® is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Havens, RN, MHA, CEO of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell and Leah Glasgo, RN, BSN, MHA, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge, to the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) Board of Officers and Trustees.

The IHA is a nonprofit trade association of 119 hospital and health system members. The association was established in 1929 and provides advocacy, education and information to its members.

Havens, a Registered Nurse, has held numerous clinical and leadership roles throughout her 30-year career. She spent more than 20 years at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. More recently, she served as the vice president of operations for Central Iowa Healthcare when it joined with UnityPoint Health in 2017 to become UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown. At that time, she simultaneously retained her role as the CEO at Grundy County Memorial Hospital, a UnityPoint Health Community Network affiliate. Havens was appointed CEO of UnityPoint Health – Grinnell in 2018.

“I am honored to be nominated to serve on the IHA board and look forward to advocating for our hospitals as they strive to serve the communities who rely deeply on us,” said Havens. “Now more than ever, we need to lean on each other to navigate these challenging times, and IHA plays an integral part of this support.”

Glasgo, a Registered Nurse, was appointed president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge in January 2019 after serving in numerous leadership roles for the health system’s Fort Dodge and Sioux City regions since 2013. Prior to these roles, Glasgo served as president and CEO of Stewart Memorial Community Hospital, a critical access hospital and UnityPoint Health Community Network affiliate.

“It is an honor to serve UnityPoint Health on the IHA board,” said Glasgo. “In this time in history, there is no more important issue than to come together as health care professionals for the good of the communities and teams we serve. IHA is a critical avenue for collaboration, and I am grateful to be a part of it.”

Glasgo and Havens join David Stark, president & CEO of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines, and UnityPoint Health Community Network affiliate hospital leaders James Roetman, CEO of Pocahontas Community Hospital and Michele Kelly, CCO of Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, on the statewide board.

Members of the IHA House of Delegates on October 6 voted to approve several new appointments to the Iowa Hospital Association Board of Directors. Bob Kroses, CEO of Pella Regional Health was approved as the new board chair. Brain Dieter, president and CEO of Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, was approved as chair-elect and Robb Gardner, CEO of Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant, will serve as treasurer.

Among Glasgo and Havens, the House of Delegates also appointed Brett Altman, CEO, Cass Health, Atlantic, Kevin Kincaid, CEO, Knoxville Hospitals and Clinics, Knoxville, and Ed Smith, president and CEO, St. Anthony Regional Hospital, Carrol.

Additionally, Karl Keeler, president, MercyOne, Des Moines Medical Center, Des Moines and Shelly Russell, CEO, Michell County Regional Health Center, Osage were approved for a second-three-year term.