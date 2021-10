SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 AT 6 PM – 8 PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s would be absolutely blessed if you and your family would add us to your trick or treat route this Halloween! In addition to yummy treats to hand out to little goblins and mermaids and all else, we will have some fun spooky but sweet games, like pumpkin golf. Hope to see you!