Grinnell-Newburg CS is pleased to announce all buildings have been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2021-2024

Grinnell High School

Grinnell Middle School

Davis Elementary School

Bailey Park Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

each named as Apple Distinguished School

Grinnell, Iowa September, 2021 — Grinnell-Newburg Community Schools is pleased to announce that every school building in the district has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2021-2024 for our emphasis and the ability to empower our students as learners who can achieve at their maximum potential.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.

“I have learned so much about the integration of online learning during one of the most challenging times in education. My ability to reach students has changed the way I think about teaching and learning. I will never go back to my old way of teaching”.

– Jonathan Kotz, 4th Grade Teacher

The selection of each school in the Grinnell-Newburg School District as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success in creating an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement.



The Grinnell-Newburg Community School District, located in rural Iowa, is a school district that is transforming education for students who live surrounded by farm country. The Grinnell Community rallies to support our students through various educational partnerships to not only live in a connected world, but to also be connected to the world. Innovation, especially during the time of a pandemic, became evident as we navigated lessons to reach destinations for our students beyond the rural 224 square miles within the boundaries of the district. Living in rural Iowa, the Grinnell Newburg School District found a way to create equitable access for students to develop critical thinking so that they are prepared to compete in a global economy.

Press contact: Dr. Janet M. Stutz

School representative: Title: Superintendent

Phone: 641-236-2700

Email: janet.stutz@grinnell-k12.org