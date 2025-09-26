St. Francis Manor Hosts Grandparents Day Celebration

(Grinnell, IA – September 25, 2025) Over 300 Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenants, Seeland Park and St. Francis Manor residents, staff members and families united for an unforgettable Grandparents Day Celebration on September 20. Executive Administrator Dion Schrack’s vision for a campus-wide event inspired Fitness Director Callie McCaslen and Activity Directors Tori Funke, Cadie Horn, Julie Underhill and Miranda Anderson to coordinate a joyous carnival-themed celebration bringing residents, tenants, staff, and their families together.

Upon arrival, attendees were warmly greeted by volunteer Pastor Boyd Sparks who distributed maps and invited everyone to explore the carnival games that lined the private street in front of the Hammond Center and Hawn Center. By participating, winners earned tickets redeemable for exciting prizes generously donated by Unity Point Hospital-Grinnell, Pagliai’s, NuCara Pharmacy and Care Initiatives Hospice. Children flocked to the inflatables where they had fun jumping and sliding. Meanwhile, the dunk tank drew a lively crowd all eager to witness employees Dion Schrack, Cindy Strobel, Craig Probasco, and Callie McCaslen take the plunge. The foam machine proved an equally thrilling experience for kids and adults alike. Jesse Funke spread joy while wearing a clown costume hand made by Seeland Park resident Terri Pritchard and handing out wrist animal balloons, inspiring smiles and creating memorable photo opportunities. Carnival food including hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, an assortment of candy, and drinks were available inside the open garage that led to a beautiful courtyard where guests could also engage in games of bags and test their golf skills while younger children played at water tables. The gazebo area showcased a caricature artist, tattoos, and face painting by staff member Kory Probasco.

“This event was a tremendous success and fostered a sense of community and connection among residents, tenants, staff, and their loved ones,” shared Dion Schrack. “It was awesome to see numerous families with 4-generations represented. Even residents without family present were able to participate in the event thanks to our volunteers. A huge thanks to Callie McCaslen and Tori Funke for spearheading and executing this wonderful event.”

“It was heartwarming to witness the joy shared by residents, tenants, and staff with their families during a delightful afternoon at our campus,” shared Callie McCaslen. “This celebration wouldn’t have been possible without the support of volunteers from Grinnell College, Newton FFA, our dedicated St. Francis Manor volunteers, Candi Tichy, staff members Craig Probasco, Jaxon Drake, Cindy Strobel, Abby Moyer, and all of the activity directors.”