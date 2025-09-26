Downtown Assessment Affirms Grinnell’s Downtown Priorities, Offers Recommendations

The City of Grinnell, Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, and Poweshiek Economic Development Collaborative (Poweshiek Development) partnered with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Downtown Resource Center earlier this year to conduct a comprehensive downtown assessment. The initiative included survey analysis, focus groups, interviews with business and property owners, and a walking tour of downtown spaces.

The IEDA recently released their full findings, highlighting both strengths to build on and challenges to address as Grinnell works to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for its downtown. The assessment resulted in 35 actionable recommendations spanning business development, ordinance changes, communication and collaboration strategies, and enhancements to public spaces. Of those recommendations, more than one-third are already being advanced by the City, Chamber, and Poweshiek Development, and extended community partners.

Some examples of IEDA recommendations include the following:

Bringing life to vacant storefronts and testing expanding business hours. These ideas will take shape during Jingle Bell Holiday, when the Chamber will organize pop-ups in empty spaces, and downtown retailers will offer extended hours for holiday shopping.

In alignment with their suggestion to strengthen first impressions, the City is replacing dilapidated billboards along I-80

Hosting a party for Grinnell College students downtown to encourage student-community engagement. The Chamber and Grinnell College collaborated on a downtown “Welcome Back” party for college students, and the College hosted a well-attended public concert (the Red Hot Chili Pipers) that drew both students and residents downtown.

While most of these initiatives were already in motion before the assessment, the IEDA report reaffirmed their value and the community’s enthusiasm for moving them forward. Additional recommendations have been identified as priorities for the coming months and years.

Community input from surveys and focus groups showed pride in Grinnell’s downtown, particularly its historic architecture, walkability, and established businesses. Survey respondents also pointed to opportunities for growth: expanding dining and retail opportunities, improving wayfinding and signage, supporting existing business growth, and energizing public spaces with art, greenery, and outdoor gathering places.

“There’s no question that the people in this town are what make Grinnell unique. Our emphasis on historic preservation gives us a foothold in our past while our continued development of gathering spaces brings people together across all kinds of differences,” says Adrienne Hardin, Communications and Community Development Specialist for the City of Grinnell. “We have a clear path forward in continuing to preserve, to gather, and to strengthen the policies and partnerships that keep Grinnell’s downtown thriving.”

Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce notes, “It’s gratifying to know that even before we started this assessment process, we were already making progress on many of the outlined priorities. Others, like enhancing downtown marketing and supporting business growth can be implemented relatively quickly and soon.”

“We started this process with involvement at the local, county, and state level,” says Melissa Strovers, Executive Director of Poweshiek Development, “We look forward to progressing in this collaboration among our partner organizations, but most importantly with the involvement of the entire Grinnell community.”

The full set of recommendations are available at www.grinnelliowa.gov/downtownreport and will guide short- and long-term efforts as the organizations and Grinnell residents look to the future. Community members are encouraged to share input, ask questions, and get involved. For more information or to explore ways to assist, please contact Adrienne Hardin at communications@grinnelliowa.gov or 641-236-2600.