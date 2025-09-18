Poweshiek Leadership Program recognized by Chamber Ambassadors.

Leaders are useless, said no one ever. In communities across the state, and within our own Poweshiek County, the need for individuals to step into leadership roles is increasingly paramount.

PLP – Poweshiek Leadership Program Back in 1994, thewas born. The PLP was an idea that couldn’t be shaken — what if there was a program that gave participants various networking opportunities? Or perhaps taught individuals about resources right at home and taught folks to relay information to their community? In essence, create a program that empowers individuals with a deep understanding of their own community.

The program is an immersive, nine-month experience where participants come together once a month for a full-day session. Each session is a deep dive into a different aspect of Poweshiek County, covering everything from the agricultural economy and local government to education and non-profit organizations.

Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation “The PLP helps participants understand what it takes to become a better community member,” says Amy Blanchard, program manager at the(GPCF). GPCF, with the support of an advisory committee, is now the PLP’s new home. Previously supported by the Poweshiek County Extension Office, the GPCF now facilitates the program. “Every program needs a good backbone,” says Blanchard. “It speaks to the strength of the program that it can continue under our umbrella.”

Key Cooperative Last year alone, participants toured places most people never get to see, such as the local jail and courthouse, and local economic drivers like Bayer Crop Science, a seed corn producer, and, an agricultural co-op. In other sessions, participants visited local school districts in Montezuma and Grinnell, and took a driving tour of the county, meeting with mayors and clerks in towns like Deep River and Malcom. Focuses on agriculture and food insecurity are at the crux of the PLP, too.

“We met with mayors and clerks who told participants about their local youth engagement, local businesses, and their signature events to come back to,” shares Blanchard. “We asked them what they are most excited about within their communities and what is challenging for them, too.”

Iconically, participants work together to debate an issue on the floor of the Iowa State Capitol — with the help of local legislators. “Teamwork is part of being a leader,” says Blanchard, “and these skills are on display with the mock debate on the House floor.”

According to Blanchard’s records, about 650 individuals have graduated from the program over the years. “I love a good Excel sheet,” she laughs. “It is fun to read through the list and see where alumni are now.” Many graduates stay local, such as the current mayor of Brooklyn, a local school administrator, and our very own Chamber president, Rachael Kinnick.

But for those who move outside of Grinnell, the PLP impact is still there, big and small. “The program teaches you how to operate in any community,” says Blanchard. “For example, if you move, you might find the local food bank and figure out a way to volunteer.”

At the heart of the PLP experience is to open yourself up to the people and resources your community has to offer. “Those who participate in the program are more likely to engage in their communities in a more meaningful manner,” notes Stephanie Beatty, an advisory committee member. “You have a better idea of what it takes to become a stronger community member, build a network, and understand where you live as a whole.”