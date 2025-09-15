From Across the Map to the Heart of Iowa: Welcoming the Class of 2029

New students participating in Grinnell Science Project – Over 1100 students have participated in the pre-orientation program from 1993 to 2025.

As summer draws to a close, anticipation builds for the arrival of the Class of 2029 and the start of another year of discovery and connection. Grinnell College opens its doors to the Class of 2029 — 421 students whose stories, talents, and ambitions will shape our community in the years ahead.

“Each year, we’re inspired by the talent and determination of our incoming students, and the Class of 2029 is no exception,” said Joe Bagnoli, vice president for enrollment and dean of admission and financial aid. “They are scholars, artists, athletes, and community builders who will not only benefit from a Grinnell education but will also contribute immeasurably to the life of this community.”

The final class of students began with over 9,300 actionable applications from across the globe, 16% of whom were offered admission. An academically accomplished and diverse class of students, about one-half of admitted students elected to have their college entrance examinations included in the evaluation of their credentials for admission. These outstanding enrollees will be joined by four transfer students, selected from 96 applicants.

From Across the Map to the Heart of Iowa