From Across the Map to the Heart of Iowa: Welcoming the Class of 2029

As summer draws to a close, anticipation builds for the arrival of the Class of 2029 and the start of another year of discovery and connection. Grinnell College opens its doors to the Class of 2029 — 421 students whose stories, talents, and ambitions will shape our community in the years ahead.
“Each year, we’re inspired by the talent and determination of our incoming students, and the Class of 2029 is no exception,” said Joe Bagnoli, vice president for enrollment and dean of admission and financial aid. “They are scholars, artists, athletes, and community builders who will not only benefit from a Grinnell education but will also contribute immeasurably to the life of this community.”
The final class of students began with over 9,300 actionable applications from across the globe, 16% of whom were offered admission. An academically accomplished and diverse class of students, about one-half of admitted students elected to have their college entrance examinations included in the evaluation of their credentials for admission. These outstanding enrollees will be joined by four transfer students, selected from 96 applicants.
From Across the Map to the Heart of Iowa
The Class of 2029 comes from 37 U.S. states and 27 countries. The largest groups come from Illinois, California, Minnesota, and Iowa — with 30 students proudly calling Iowa home. International representation is led by China, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. Collectively, these students speak 46 languages, and will add rich perspectives to conversations in classrooms, residence halls, and community spaces.
For the 30 first-year students from Iowa, choosing Grinnell means continuing their academic journey in the heart of their home state while forging connections with peers from around the globe. And for the Grinnell community, it’s a chance to welcome both familiar faces and new neighbors into the shared life of the campus and town.
A Closer Look at the Class of 2029
Behind the numbers is a group of students who reflect a wide range of experiences, perspectives, and paths to Grinnell. This year’s entering class includes:
-
Highest enrolling number and percentage of domestic students of color in College history
-
Multicultural majority for the fourth consecutive year
-
17% international students
-
22% first-generation students
-
30% recruited varsity athletes
-
76% from public or charter schools
-
3.8% nonbinary | 47% female | 49.2% male
Shared Passions and Involvements
Before arriving on campus, these students were active leaders, volunteers, and creators:
-
71% engaged in community service
-
67% participated in either varsity or club athletics
-
61% pursued work, internships, or career experiences
-
61% explored the arts through dance, drama, music, or speech
-
24% participated in student government, politics, or social justice work
-
13% focused on environmental initiatives
-
11% took part in religious organizations
Important Dates
-
International students arrive for the International Pre-Orientation Program (IPOP), August 17, 2025.
-
New Student Orientation is August 22 – 27, 2025.
-
Move in – August 22-24, 2025
-
The first day of classes is Thursday, August 28, 2025