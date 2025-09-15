From Across the Map to the Heart of Iowa: Welcoming the Class of 2029

Students gathered together in small groups on Mac Field
students participating in GSP
New students participating in Grinnell Science Project – Over 1100 students have participated in the pre-orientation program from 1993 to 2025.

As summer draws to a close, anticipation builds for the arrival of the Class of 2029 and the start of another year of discovery and connection. Grinnell College opens its doors to the Class of 2029 — 421 students whose stories, talents, and ambitions will shape our community in the years ahead. 

“Each year, we’re inspired by the talent and determination of our incoming students, and the Class of 2029 is no exception,” said Joe Bagnoli, vice president for enrollment and dean of admission and financial aid. “They are scholars, artists, athletes, and community builders who will not only benefit from a Grinnell education but will also contribute immeasurably to the life of this community.”

The final class of students began with over 9,300 actionable applications from across the globe, 16% of whom were offered admission. An academically accomplished and diverse class of students, about one-half of admitted students elected to have their college entrance examinations included in the evaluation of their credentials for admission.  These outstanding enrollees will be joined by four transfer students, selected from 96 applicants.

From Across the Map to the Heart of Iowa

The Class of 2029 comes from 37 U.S. states and 27 countries. The largest groups come from Illinois, California, Minnesota, and Iowa — with 30 students proudly calling Iowa home. International representation is led by China, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. Collectively, these students speak 46 languages, and will add rich perspectives to conversations in classrooms, residence halls, and community spaces.

For the 30 first-year students from Iowa, choosing Grinnell means continuing their academic journey in the heart of their home state while forging connections with peers from around the globe. And for the Grinnell community, it’s a chance to welcome both familiar faces and new neighbors into the shared life of the campus and town.

First-year students walking through a path of cheering staff and current students
The incoming class of 2029 attended the Welcome Ceremony to kick off New Student Orientation.

A Closer Look at the Class of 2029

Behind the numbers is a group of students who reflect a wide range of experiences, perspectives, and paths to Grinnell. This year’s entering class includes:

  • Highest enrolling number and percentage of domestic students of color in College history
  • Multicultural majority for the fourth consecutive year
  • 17% international students
  • 22% first-generation students
  • 30% recruited varsity athletes
  • 76% from public or charter schools
  • 3.8% nonbinary | 47% female | 49.2% male

Shared Passions and Involvements

Before arriving on campus, these students were active leaders, volunteers, and creators:

  • 71% engaged in community service
  • 67% participated in either varsity or club athletics
  • 61% pursued work, internships, or career experiences
  • 61% explored the arts through dance, drama, music, or speech
  • 24% participated in student government, politics, or social justice work
  • 13% focused on environmental initiatives
  • 11% took part in religious organizations
Their names may be familiar — the most common include Jack, Emily, Ryan, David, Maggie, Max, Spencer, and Zoe — but each brings a unique background and personal story.

Important Dates

Please note: Final enrollment statistics will be available in mid-to-late fall. 
First-year student standing and being recognized during the Welcome Ceremony
A first-year student is recognized during the 2025 Welcome Ceremony.

