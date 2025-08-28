Imagine Grinnell Celebrates 40 Years of Growing a Healthier, Greener and more Sustainable Community

Community invited to anniversary celebration on September 7 at Marvin Garden

GRINNELL, Iowa — Imagine Grinnell, a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, dedicated to creating a healthier and greener community, is marking its 40th anniversary with a community celebration on Sunday, September 7, from 12–3 p.m. at Marvin Garden (600 Marvin Ave.).

The celebration will feature live music by Ruari Brownell, a grilled lunch of hamburgers and brats with sides and desserts, and wine and beer offerings with a special harvest mocktail. Guests can also enjoy lawn games, a photo booth, and the chance to test ride a Grinnell Bike Share bicycle around Arbor Lake.

A special fundraising spin-to-win wheel will offer fun prizes such as garden seeds, donated gift cards, and more. In honor of the milestone year, Friends of Imagine Grinnell are encouraged to make a $40 donation for continued support of community sustainability initiatives and future programming.

Imagine Grinnell warmly invites all former board members to join the celebration. Past board members have played an important role in shaping the organization’s legacy, and we’d love to honor and reconnect with those who helped pave the way for Imagine Grinnell’s success.

From Recycling to Trails — Four Decades of Impact

Founded in 1985 as Grinnell 2000, the organization began with visionary projects like starting the community’s recycling center and launching the first farmers market. Over the years, Imagine Grinnell has driven numerous successful initiatives, including:

Collaborating on the area bike trail system

Adding community bike repair stations

Expanding Giving Gardens, including Marvin Garden

Building the Grinnell skatepark

Planting 1,000+ trees in the aftermath of the derecho storm

Current Programs Continue to Shape the Future

Today, Imagine Grinnell’s work is as vibrant as ever, with programs that include:

Tree Corps – Planting and maintaining trees across Poweshiek County and Grinnell

– Planting and maintaining trees across Poweshiek County and Grinnell Grinnell Bike Share – Offering free community bicycles for residents and visitors

– Offering free community bicycles for residents and visitors Marvin Garden – A thriving Giving Garden providing fresh produce to the community

– A thriving Giving Garden providing fresh produce to the community Prairie Burn 100 – Weekly gravel bike rides and a signature gravel race event

– Weekly gravel bike rides and a signature gravel race event Trail Team – Developing and maintaining soft trails for walking and biking in Grinnell

How to Get Involved

Imagine Grinnell’s success is fueled by community involvement. Residents can support the mission through:

Donations – One-time or recurring contributions help sustain and expand programs

– One-time or recurring contributions help sustain and expand programs Volunteering – Opportunities to help with tree planting, trail work, gardens, and events

– Opportunities to help with tree planting, trail work, gardens, and events Event Participation – Join annual activities like the Prairie Burn 100 or seasonal workdays

Donations can be made online at imaginegrinnell.org or mailed to Imagine Grinnell, P.O. Box 284 Grinnell, IA.

“For 40 years, Imagine Grinnell has been built on the idea that when we work together, we can make our community healthier, greener, and more connected,” said Tim Ellsworth, current Imagine Grinnell president. “We’re excited to celebrate our history and especially look forward to reconnecting with past board members who helped make this milestone possible.”

Event Details:

What: Imagine Grinnell 40th Anniversary Celebration

When: Sunday, September 7, 12–3 p.m.

Where: Marvin Garden, 600 Marvin Ave., Grinnell, Iowa

Activities: Live music, grilled lunch, free bar, spin-to-win prizes, lawn games, photo booth, and bike rides around Arbor Lake

Imagine Grinnell is a partner program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation that works to offer vibrant, sustainable and healthy programs for the community. For more information on Imagine Grinnell programs or to get involved, visit imaginegrinnell.org.