Chamber Ambassadors Welcome Converge Chiropractic

Converge Chiropractic PLLC Crack, snapple, pop! That’s how your back will sound when you visitwith Dr. Blake Pearson… just kidding, of course! Dr. Pearson is a well-known *gentle* chiropractor in Grinnell, and we celebrated his inauguration to the Grinnell Chamber with a ribbon cutting!

When Dr. Pearson was younger, he was rear-ended in a car accident, emerging with a whiplash injury he mitigated by using muscle relaxers. But when he couldn’t move his body as well, even with this treatment, he decided to visit his first chiropractor, Dr. Ford. “I thought at the time, ‘wow, this isn’t a bad career path,’” he tells the Chamber Ambassadors.

Eventually, Dr. Pearson opened his chiropractic and wellness clinic in 2020, after purchasing the building in the fall of 2019. Despite the many obstacles thrown his way while trying to open his doors, Pearson is celebrating 5 years of doing business in Grinnell!

“Chiropractic essentially means using your hands to help heal the body by moving the vertebrae,” explains Dr. Pearson. “We use our spine often, so there is naturally a lot of wear and tear on it — essentially, we move the nervous system from misalignment to make us feel better.” At his clinic, Dr. Pearson has several adjustment rooms, a sauna, and a massage room for those seeking a massage therapist. Plus, Dr. Pearson has an arsenal of tools at his clinic, such as the tens tool, a portable unit that helps with muscle spasms and to distract the brain from pain.

Most of the time, many of Dr. Pearson’s clients come in with generic lower back pain. However, his areas of care extend beyond that. Not only does he treat muscle spasms or trauma-related cases from accidents, but he also treats people with headaches, scoliosis, arthritis, and disc issues. As someone who specializes with most muscular skeletal issues, he also coaches clients on strengthening weaker muscles in the body and develops personalized care plans. “A lot of the time, we see people who either overdo it with their back muscles, or don’t use their core or glute muscles enough.”

Alongside Dr. Pearson is his wife, Megan, who works part-time at the practice. Megan grew up receiving chiropractic care as part of her regular healthcare — ever since she was 7 years old! “When I started dating Blake, I got a little nervous. What if he is not a good chiropractor? I’ll have to put up with adjustments I don’t want for the rest of my life!” She laughs as she tells the story, confirming with the Chamber Ambassadors that Dr. Pearson gives great adjustments and is the (chiropractic!) one.

Together, the Pearsons experienced an infrared sauna in Des Moines and Seattle and decided to bring it to Grinnell. “We thought, well, we have our own wellness clinic, so why not?” says Megan. The Pearsons’ infrared sauna is different from a typical sauna — instead of hot air that wafts around at 200 degrees, this one uses infrared waves to penetrate body tissues at 145 degrees in the cabin. “It really isn’t as oppressive,” says Megan, “and there is a ton of research about its benefits — it helps with heavy metal detox, promotes hormone health, alleviates joint pain, and stress.”

Although many of Dr. Pearson’s clientele skews a bit older, he regularly sees patients as young as 2 years old. Noting that often women are the primary driver for family healthcare, he funnily adds that eventually the husbands can’t resist and opt in to care, too! Plus, cost shouldn’t deter you from stopping in to see him. “Health care isn’t a luxury; we make sure to make our services affordable so more people can receive care,” shares Pearson. His practice takes virtually all insurances; set an appointment today by calling 641-236-9852!