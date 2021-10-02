ROSE Award at Grinnell Regional Medical Center to Celebrate Exceptional Care Technicians

(GRINNELL, Iowa – September 30, 2021) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is introducing the ROSE Award program, established to recognize the exceptional work of patient care technicians. ROSE stands for Recognizing Outstanding Service Excellence.

The ROSE Award is specific to patient care technicians (PCT), important health care team members who work alongside doctors and nurses to provide direct care to patients at GRMC. The ROSE Award will distinguish individuals who consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise, extraordinary service and compassionate patient care. A ROSE Award recipient is a true team player who exhibits kindness in everything they do and consistently prioritizes care of the patient.

Patients, family members or visitors can nominate a deserving PCT by submitting a paper nomination, available at any nurse’s station, or by completing an online nomination. Nominations will be reviewed by GRMC nursing administration on an annual basis, with a winner being announced during PCT Week each year in June. A ROSE Award recipient at GRMC will be recognized with a certificate, ROSE Award lapel pin, a commemorative rose and refreshments to share with their department or unit during the award ceremony.

“We’re excited to offer the ROSE Award as a way to honor our exceptional patient care technicians,” says Laura Juel, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, vice president of nursing and clinical services at GRMC. “Our team members make our vision of best outcome for every patient, every time come to life. Recognizing those who are leading the way in compassionate patient care is an important piece of celebrating their efforts.”

To recognize an outstanding PCT with a ROSE Award nomination, or to learn more about other nursing recognition programs at GRMC including The DAISY Award and 100 Great Iowa Nurses, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/grinnell/recognize-your-nurse.aspx.